All new India Exclusive Zippo lighters from William Penn

Zippo has introduced their all new ‘India Exclusive’ collection, windproof lighters with a touch of desi and the ever distinctive Zippo “click”. These windproof designs, with all metal bodies, work virtually anywhere and everywhere. Made in USA, these Zippo lighters come with a lifetime guarantee of “it works or we fix it free”. For the environmentally conscious, these lighters come packed in an environmentally friendly gift box.

1) Straight Outta Mumbai/Delhi/Bangalore Lighters – Chrome

An Indian nod to the gangsta-rap classic “Straight Outta Compton”, these Zippo lighters are part of the India Exclusive collection. The chrome finish and bold black-and-white lettering give the lighter a slightly dangerous vibe. This collection from the American cult-brand Zippo is a reminder that no matter how far away you may go, you will always be a homeboy at heart.

Price: Rs.3100/- each

https://www.williampenn.net/zippo-straight-outta-bangalore-lighter-chrome.html

https://www.williampenn.net/zippo-straight-outta-mumbai-lighter-chrome.html

https://www.williampenn.net/zippo-straight-outta-delhi-lighter-chrome.html

2) Peacock Design Lighter – Navy Blue

A combination of American ingenuity with Indian beauty. India’s national bird is majestic atop on a navy-blue background. The peacock’s plumage is beautifully detailed in orange, white and green, giving the lighter that warm “desi” feel.

Price: Rs.3900/-

https://www.williampenn.net/zippo-peacock-design-lighter-navy-blue.html

3) Cricket Design Lighter – Red

The dark silhouette of a cricketer in the “cover drive” stance, boldly draws the eye. The deep-red matte finish of the lighter serves as the perfect foil, giving the lighter a striking appearance. The brand’s iconic logo is visible in the top right-hand corner.

Price: Rs.3500/-

Check out the full collection at: https://www.williampenn.net/brands/featured-brands/zippo.html

Available at William Penn Stores and https://www.williampenn.net/