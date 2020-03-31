All new India Exclusive Zippo lighters from William Penn

Zippo has introduced their all new ‘India Exclusive’ collection, windproof lighters with a touch of desi and the ever distinctive Zippo “click”. These windproof designs, with all metal bodies, work virtually anywhere and everywhere. Made in USA, these Zippo lighters come with a lifetime guarantee of “it works or we fix it free”. For the environmentally conscious, these lighters come packed in an environmentally friendly gift box.
1) Straight Outta Mumbai/Delhi/Bangalore Lighters – Chrome
An Indian nod to the gangsta-rap classic “Straight Outta Compton”, these Zippo lighters are part of the India Exclusive collection. The chrome finish and bold black-and-white lettering give the lighter a slightly dangerous vibe. This collection from the American cult-brand Zippo is a reminder that no matter how far away you may go, you will always be a homeboy at heart.
Price: Rs.3100/- each
2) Peacock Design Lighter – Navy Blue
A combination of American ingenuity with Indian beauty. India’s national bird is majestic atop on a navy-blue background. The peacock’s plumage is beautifully detailed in orange, white and green, giving the lighter that warm “desi” feel.
Price: Rs.3900/-
3) Cricket Design Lighter – Red
The dark silhouette of a cricketer in the “cover drive” stance, boldly draws the eye. The deep-red matte finish of the lighter serves as the perfect foil, giving the lighter a striking appearance. The brand’s iconic logo is visible in the top right-hand corner.
Price: Rs.3500/-
Check out the full collection at: https://www.williampenn.net/brands/featured-brands/zippo.html
Available at William Penn Stores and https://www.williampenn.net/
