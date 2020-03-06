All New Nicco Super Bowl – The Latest Offering From Nicco Park Launched

Nicco Park, Eastern India’s first theme-based amusement park, launched the All New Nicco Super Bowl today. Present on the occasion were Mr. Abhijit Dutta, Managing Director & CEO, Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. and Ms Piyas Chakraborty, Model and Actress.

Opened in September 2000, the arena soon became a happening arcade where guests from all ages loved to engage themselves in various facilities available. With its timeless growth in demand for betterment, the place was renovated recently and re-opened to the visitors of Nicco Park with the state-of-the art – four-lane bowling alleys imported from USA alongside the new look of interiors with galactic theme based luminous print from Malaysia.

The Nicco Super Bowl also offers several gaming machines, pool tables, air-hockey, coin-operated games & an LED illuminated dance-floor where visitors can unwind and chill. Bowlers’ Byte, the sports Cafe, serves various food items and has a complete bar menu with a huge collection of brands to cocktails and mocktails.

“The all new Nicco Super Bowl is the latest offering from Nicco Park. The revamped arcade is a perfect venue for various events – corporate get-togethers, launch parties, birthday parties or even private parties. I am sure our regular visitors will like the latest features. I invite everybody to enjoy the all new Nicco Super Bowl”, said Mr. Abhijit Dutta, Managing Director & CEO, Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.

The alley is open from Monday to Friday between 2 pm and 10 pm and from 12 noon to 10 pm on Saturdays, Sundays & Holidays.

The Entry Fee is Rs.60 per head and the games are charged separately.