Thu. Apr 30th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

All New Nissan KICKS 2020 to drive in with Turbo Engine and Nissan’s acclaimed X-tronic CVT

The all-new Nissan KICKS 2020 to be launched soon in India, will feature the most powerful engine in its class – the Nissan Turbo – and Nissan’s widely-acclaimed X-tronic CVT.

“The all new Nissan KICKS 2020 is built with Japanese engineering and technology and has high build quality with purposeful and intelligent technology with class-leading premium-ness. The New Nissan KICKS is powered by best-in-class turbo engine and best-in-class X-tronic CVT offering higher fuel economy and acceleration,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

The HR13 DDT 1.3L four-cylinder, turbo-charged, petrol engine can deliver 156 PS power and 254 NM torque. The HR13 DDT engine also uses the cylinder coating technology, which is borrowed from the Nissan GT-R’s engine. This technology boosts efficiency of the engine and offers higher fuel efficiency and performance.

Paired with the new Nissan X-tronic CVT, the Nissan KICKS CVT also has the best-performing automatic transmission in its class. The X-tronic CVT offers an eight-step M mode which provides MT like experience at choice. The next generation Nissan X-tronic CVT offers 40% less friction contributing to higher fuel economy and acceleration response.

The model will be a complete vehicle package with an exceptional combination of Intelligent Technology and class-leading premium-ness.

