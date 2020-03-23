All-new Quikrite from William Penn More than just a notebook

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

William Penn is pleased to announce the launch of its bestselling Quikrite Notebook System in two new colours, viz. Emerald Green and Burgundy Wine.

Quikrite has been a mainstay of the company’s Pennline range of products since its introduction. With a cleverly designed housing that accommodates multiple replaceable notebooks (called Quikfills), handy dimensions and quality packaging, it is a product that promotes productivity and wellbeing by being modular, innovative, sustainable and organised.

Contributing to the popularity of Quikrite is its combination of utility and aesthetics: it comes in a premium leatherette jacketsportinga two-tone finish, and has pouches for credit cards, business cards, loyalty cards and cash. The branded metal snap-tab loop securely holds a medium-sized pen. You can also give your Quikrite a personal touch by embossing your name on it.

Quikrite is available in the new colours immediately at all William Penn stores as well as online at www.williampenn.net, and is priced at Rs. 1100.

