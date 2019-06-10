Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly announces its new digital campaign with India’s leading celebrity chefs

Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly, one of the power brands from Perfetti Van Melle India announced its collaboration with top leading names of India’s culinary circuit to curate exclusive recipes using Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly as an active ingredient. The digital campaign will see the line-up of renowned and famous chefs such as Amrita Raichand, Saransh Goila, Shipra Khanna, Ajay Chopra, Meghna and Kanak who will come together to create innovative recipes using Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly. It is made up of 25% Fruit Pulp and hence its soft juicy texture lends itself well to be used as a food ingredient in recipes. These names are today considered popular household names in India and exert great influence on food enthusiasts across age groups. The recipe selections will range from quick snacks, desserts and cakes, to even refreshing summer coolers and mocktails. The brand will also run a digital campaign inviting consumers to share different recipes using Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly. The shortlisted recipes will be featured on brand’s social media assets.

Synergising with the core brand ethos of Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly of ‘family to get together and have fun’, the campaign roll out will be supported by communication that is built across the core message of ‘Family Mein Masti Chali’ – positioning Alpenliebe JuztJelly as the “Enabler of family fun”. What better way to bring families closer than food! Through this campaign, Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly endeavours to revive the significant sentiment of sharing fun and food for families over delectable dishes which cater to the taste of all the members. The chefs will be calling out to the Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly community to don their chef hats and dish out recipes of their choice using the jelly. The shortlisted recipes will be recognised with exciting prizes for the consumers every month.

Speaking about the new campaign, Rohit Kapoor – Director Marketing of Perfetti Van Melle India said, “Fun over food has always been an integral part of the Indian family dynamics and our country is abound with as much cooking talent as with audiences craving innovative and distinct recipes. Through this campaign, we wanted to ignite conversations, creativity and memories with Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly at the centre of it all. Collaborating with the most creative names in the food industry will definitely encourage our consumers to join in and explore the joyous facet of creating recipes with Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly. This interesting route of food integration to drive brand appeal is an extension of our endeavour to continue delighting our consumers.”

Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly was launched in 2012 and is currently available in multiple flavours and shapes including Bears and Bottles. This unique offering is made of 25% fruit pulp making it an irresistible offering that’s hard to ignore. Over the years Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly has successfully captured the sweet tooth and imagination of kids, adults and teenagers alike! The brand has recently collaborated with Baskin Robbins for the launch of unique “Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Strawberry Paradise” Ice cream – rich vanilla flavoured ice cream with mashed Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly which broadens the brand base extensively.

Like this: Like Loading...