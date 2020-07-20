Amazon Original SeriesBandish Bandits

Bandish Bandits follows the story of Radhe and Tamanna. Radhe is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather. Tamannais a rising pop sensation desperate to become India’s first international popstar. Radhe’s world is turned upside down when he falls in love with Tamanna. Torn between helping her achieve superstardom and staying true to his own music and his family’s legacy, will he succeed in juggling both at the risk of losing everything he has?Cast & Crew:Created By: Amritpal Singh Bindra Directed By:Anand TiwariWritten By:Amritpal Singh Bindra, Lara Ahsan ChandniMusic By: Shankar Ehsaan LoyCast:Shreya Chaudhry –TamannaRitwik Bhowmik –RadheNaseeruddin Shah –Pandit Radhemohan RathodSheeba Chaddha –MohiniRajesh Taliang –Rajendra Amit Mistry –Devendra Atul Kulkarni –DigvijayRahul Kumar –KabirKunaal Roy Kapur –ArghyaRituraj Singh –HarshvardhanMeghna Malik –AvantikaTridha Choudhury–Sandhya