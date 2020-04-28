Wed. Apr 29th, 2020

Amazon Prime Video announces digital premiere of Taapsee Pannu starrer social-drama film Thappad

Amazon Prime Video today announced the digital premiere of the recent high-impact social drama title – Thappad. Directed and Produced by Anubhav Sinha, the film has been critically appreciated for breaking norms and stereotypes with its gripping storyline and the performances of the stellar cast. Starting May 1, Prime members in more that 200 countries and territories can watch this Taapsee Pannu starrer shortly after its theatrical release.

Thappad is a story of Amrita whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when her husband slaps her at a party. But is one slap enough to question what a relationship stands for? The film is a silent slap on our society’s age-old belief that — ‘shaadi mein sab kuch chalta hain’. The film re-evaluates and questions this norm. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film stars a talented cast including Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Pavail Gulati, Manav Kaul, Ram Kapoor, among others.

