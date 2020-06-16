Tue. Jun 16th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Amazon Prime Video app is now available on Jio set-top-box

2 min read

Amazon announced its collaboration with Jio, India’s largest and fastest growing digital service company, to provide JioFiber subscribers access to premium content on Amazon Prime Video app on its set-top boxIn addition, Jio will offer one year of Prime membership worth INR 999 a year to JioFiber customers on Gold and above broadband plans, at no extra cost.  Through this deal, JioFiber customers can now seamlessly access the Amazon Prime Video app on their TV and enjoy Amazon’s latest and exclusive blockbuster Hollywood, Bollywood and Indian regional movies, top TV shows, stand-up comedies, kids programs, including critically acclaimed Indian and global Amazon Originals.

JioFiber customers, on Gold plans and above, can activate their Annual Amazon Prime Membership by signing in using their Amazon account or create a new Amazon account through their Jio Set-top box and by logging into MyJio app or Jio.com.  Customers who are not eligible can simply recharge with JioFiber Gold and above plan to avail the offer. Existing Amazon Prime Members can directly sign-in to the Amazon Prime Video app on their Jio Set-top-box and start watching Prime Video’s wide selection of content including critically acclaimed Indian Amazon Originals like Paatal Lok, Four More Shots Please! The Family Man, Mirzapur and much-loved global Originals like Jack Ryan, Marvelous Mrs Maisel, The Boys amongst many others.

More Stories

2 min read

Roposo, the Made in India short-video app crosses five crore downloads on Google Play Store

6 min read

Reducing Gap b/w Market Value and Ready Reckoner Rates in Top Cities

1 min read

Discovery and Discovery Plus to showcase ‘LISTEN TO THE SEA’, a documentary about Odisha’s tryst with Cyclone Fani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Roposo, the Made in India short-video app crosses five crore downloads on Google Play Store

6 min read

Reducing Gap b/w Market Value and Ready Reckoner Rates in Top Cities

1 min read

Discovery and Discovery Plus to showcase ‘LISTEN TO THE SEA’, a documentary about Odisha’s tryst with Cyclone Fani

2 min read

Amazon Prime Video app is now available on Jio set-top-box

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Advertisement

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |