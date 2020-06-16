Amazon Prime Video confirms a 10th July 2020 release for the all-new Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows

Amazon Prime Video confirms a 10th July 2020 release for the all-new Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows2 min read
The all-new psychological crime thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and sees Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan make his digital on-screen debut, alongside the return of acclaimed actor Amit Sadh in his award-winning role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. This Original Series also features one of South India’s leading actors, Nithya Menen, who makes her digital debut. Sayami Kher also joins the cast in a prominent role. The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.
“We are extremely excited to bring a brand new show Breathe: Into The Shadows, featuring exceptional cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. We are confident that our customers will love this edge-of-the-seat emotional thriller across India and beyond.” Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.