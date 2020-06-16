Amazon Prime Video confirms a 10th July 2020 release for the all-new Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows

The all-new psychological crime thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and sees Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan make his digital on-screen debut, alongside the return of acclaimed actor Amit Sadh in his award-winning role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. This Original Series also features one of South India’s leading actors, Nithya Menen , who makes her digital debut. Sayami Kher also joins the cast in a prominent role. The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“We are extremely excited to bring a brand new show Breathe: Into The Shadows, featuring exceptional cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. We are confident that our customers will love this edge-of-the-seat emotional thriller across India and beyond.” Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.