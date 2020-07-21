AMAZON PRIME VIDEO DROPS THE TRAILER FOR THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED AMAZON ORIGINAL SERIES BANDISH BANDITS

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of the highly awaited all-new Amazon Original Series Bandish Bandits which will be available to stream from 4th August, 2020. Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the all-new Amazon Original Series is set in Jodhpur and tells the story of two young musicians, hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Bandish Bandits also features an exciting original soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who are also making their digital debut with this show.

Bandish Bandits is Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra (Bang Baaja Baaraat) and directed by Anand Tiwari (Love Per Square Foot), the all-new Amazon Original Series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds. The ten-part series stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik (Dhuusar) as Hindustani classical performer, Radhe, and Shreya Chaudhry (Dear Maya) as popstar Tamanna, alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah (A Wednesday, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), Atul Kulkarni (Page 3, Rang De Basanti), Kunaal Roy Kapur (Love Per Square Foot, Delhi Belly), Sheeba Chaddha (Mirzapur, Talaash) and Rajesh Tailang (Mirzapur, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel)

Trailer Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhU57OgGp50