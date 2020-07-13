Navigation
Amazon Prime Video hits the right note with all-new Amazon Original Series Bandish Bandits, streaming from 4 August, 2020
Amazon Prime Video hits the right note with all-new Amazon Original Series Bandish Bandits, streaming from 4 August, 2020

Amazon Prime Video today announced its romantic musical drama, Bandish Bandits, which will be available to stream from 4 August, 2020. Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra (Bang Baaja Baaraat) and directed by Anand Tiwari (Love Per Square Foot), the all-new Amazon Original Series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds.

The ten-part series  stars  rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik (Dhuusar) as Hindustani classical performer, Radhe, and Shreya Chaudhry (Dear Maya) as popstar Tamanna,  alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah (A Wednesday, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), Atul Kulkarni (Page 3, Rang De Basanti), Kunaal Roy Kapur (Love Per Square Foot, Delhi Belly), Sheeba Chaddha (Mirzapur, Talaash) and Rajesh Tailang (Mirzapur, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel). Bandish Bandits also features an exciting original soundtrack, composed by the legendary musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who make their digital debut with the show. Bandish Bandits will release across 200 countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video.

