Amazon Prime Video inks exclusive deal with one of India’s most loved comedians – Zakir Khan

Amazon Prime Video today announced an exclusive deal with one of India’s most popular comedians, Zakir Khan (Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare). The association sees Prime Video become the exclusive home to three upcoming highly anticipated Amazon Funnies by Zakir Khan, all produced by Only Much Louder (OML), as well as an all-new season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. The exclusive collaboration with Prime Video follows a series of highly successful shows on the service, including Amazon Funnies Haq Se Single and Kakshya Gyarvi, a successful debut season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, as well as his stint as a judge on Amazon Original Series Comicstaan Season 2.

“There’s been an overwhelming response to Amazon Prime Video’s wide and diverse comedy offering, and we’re excited to keep the laughs coming with today’s announcement,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. “Prime Video customers will soon have exclusive access to the latest entertainment from one of the country’s most-loved comedians, including three Amazon Funnies. Zakir Khan has starred in a number of hugely popular comedy properties available on Prime Video and we can’t wait for Prime members to see what’s next, starting with the new season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.”

Watch the Announcement video here- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeNJ6lmyE7U&feature=youtu.be