Amazon Prime Video launches the music album of ” Four More Shots Please Season 2 “

By Mahiyan Chakrabarti:-Amazon Prime Video has launched the much-awaited music album of upcoming Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please Season 2, exclusively first for Prime members on Amazon Prime Music. The album features 7 new tracks and a remix each from Mikey McLeary and Darshan Raval. The album carry forward the show’s narrative, while providing the perfect score for each character’s individual story arcs. The Original soundtrack is created by Mikey McLeary, who lent his genius and created memorable tracks for the first season.

The album includes an eclectic mix of genres spanning across peppy party numbers, ballads, romantic tracks that accentuates the emotional journey of the friendship among the four imperfect women from romantic moments to soul-searching sojourns, character conflicts and the many moods of the show.