Mon. Apr 20th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Amazon Prime Video launches the music album of ” Four More Shots Please Season 2 “

1 min read

By Mahiyan Chakrabarti:-Amazon Prime Video has launched the much-awaited music album of upcoming Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please Season 2, exclusively first for Prime members on Amazon Prime Music. The album features 7 new tracks and a remix each from Mikey McLeary and Darshan Raval. The album carry forward the show’s narrative, while providing the perfect score for each character’s individual story arcs. The Original soundtrack is created by Mikey McLeary, who lent his genius and created memorable tracks for the first season. 

The album includes an eclectic mix of genres spanning across peppy party numbers, ballads, romantic tracks that accentuates the emotional journey of the friendship among the four imperfect women from romantic moments to soul-searching sojourns, character conflicts and the many moods of the show. 

More Stories

2 min read

Ascon Infrastructure India Ltd, 20th April 2020

3 min read

Snapdeal partners with Hungama Play for video streaming

4 min read

Leading Designers come on-board with Havwoods India to help you create inspiring homes during this lockdown.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Ascon Infrastructure India Ltd, 20th April 2020

3 min read

Snapdeal partners with Hungama Play for video streaming

4 min read

Leading Designers come on-board with Havwoods India to help you create inspiring homes during this lockdown.

2 min read

Madhav Bellamkonda is the New CEO and National Director of World Vision India

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »