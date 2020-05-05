Wed. May 6th, 2020

Amazon Prime Video launches the trailer for highly-anticipated Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok

Amazon Prime Video today announced the trailer launch of its third Indian Original of 2020, the much-awaited Amazon Original Series Pataal Lok. Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, the unsettling crime-drama revolves around Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a washed-out Delhi cop who is put on an extremely high profile case. Four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a well-known journalist. The case turns out to be a devious maze where nothing is what it seems on the surface. This, in turn, leads Chaudhary down a treacherous path that leads straight to the dangerous alleys of the netherworld – ‘Paatal Lok’. Paatal Lok will be available in more than 200 countries and territories, and Prime members will be able to stream all 9 episodes, from 15th May.
Trailer Link- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNwWMW4mxO8&feature=youtu.be

