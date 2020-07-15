Amazon Prime Video releases trailer for biopic of “human computer”, Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the trailer for Shakuntala Devi, the eagerly awaited biographical drama based on the life of the world-renowned math genius. The Hindi title is the first Indian language biopic to make its global premiere exclusively on Prime Video and stars National Award winner, Vidya Balan (Kahaani, Tumhari Sulu, The Dirty Picture) as Shakuntala Devi, who was famously referred to as the “human computer” for her ability to do incredibly fast calculations. Directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Four More Shots Please S1) and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the biographical drama also stars Sanya Malhotra (Photograph, Dangal, Badhaai Ho), who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship. Actors Jisshu Sengupta (Piku, Mardaani 2, Barfi) and Amit Sadh (Breathe, Kai Po Che, Gold) also essaypivotal roles in the film. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra. Prime members in India and more than 200 countries and territories

worldwide can watch the highly anticipated biopic from 31st July.