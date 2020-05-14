Fri. May 15th, 2020

Amazon Prime Video to globally premiere Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo

Amazon Prime Video today announced the global premiere of the highly anticipated Hindi film Gulabo Sitabo exclusively on the streaming service. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan (BlackPiku) and Ayushmann Khurrana (Shubh Mangal Zyaada SaavdhanAndhadhun) in the lead. The movie will premiere exclusively on the 12th of June, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video and will be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Gulabo Sitabo is a slice of life, dramedy that is a must watch for families at home,” said actor Amitabh Bachchan, “I was excited about my role since the first time Shoojit showed me the character’s look. It took me almost 3 hours each day to get into character with its different look. I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time. This family entertainer has the power to cut across geographic boundaries and we are pleased to bring Gulabo Sitabo to audiences across the globe.”

