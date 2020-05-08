Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched Indian show of 2020, Four More Shots Please!, is greenlit for the third season

Within days of receiving immense praise, love and appreciation for the second season,

Amazon Prime Video has announced today that fans can look forward to a third season of the Amazon Original

Series Four More Shots Please!



Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd., Season 2 was directed by

Nupur Asthana and headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. Prime members in more than

200 countries and territories can currently binge-watch both, season 1 and 2, of the much-loved Amazon Original

Series Four More Shots Please! on Amazon Prime Video.



“The response to Four More Shots Please! has been phenomenal; it has already become the most-watched show from

India this year. The first season was one of the top 3 most-watched Amazon Original Series from India in 2019, and

season two has set yet another benchmark”, said Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals, Amazon Prime

Video India. “We are thrilled to be associated with Pritish Nandy Communications and are looking forward to

another groundbreaking season.”



“In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at

them but all the while their friendship will be their driving force”, said Pritish Nandy, Chairman, Pritish Nandy

Communications Ltd. “After the unconditional love received over two seasons not only by women but men as well,

together with Amazon Prime Video we are pleased to bring our viewers a third season. The third season will pick up

from where the four girls are left at the end of season two and will take forward their stories as they journey ahead

in their career, relationships, love and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship!”



Devika Bhagat who wrote season 1 and 2, returns to write season 3. Tannishtha Chatterjee, a revered actor, writer

and director, will direct all episodes of the new season while dialogue will continue to be penned by Ishita Moitra.



Both seasons of the Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please! are part of the thousands of TV shows and

movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue, including Indian produced Amazon Original

series such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge, The Forgotten Army and Made In Heaven, and award-winning

and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters,

Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, all on Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime

members. The service includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi

and Bengali.



Prime members will be able to watch all episodes of Four More Shots Please! Season 1 and 2 anywhere and anytime

on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, Airtel, Vodafone,

etc. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch

anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost to a Prime membership for

just ₹999 annually or ₹129 monthly, new customers can find out more at www.amazon.in/prime and subscribe to a

free 30-day trial.

