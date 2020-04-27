Tue. Apr 28th, 2020

Amazon Prime Video’s newest Amazon Original Series Upload gives you a sneak peek into 2033

Created by Emmy Award winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) the new sci-fi comedy series stars Andy Allo (Pitch Perfect 3), Robbie Amell (The Flash, Tomorrow People), Kevin Bigley (Undone, Sirens), Owen Daniels (The Office, Arrested Development), Allegra Edwards (Friends from College) and Zainab Johnson (Private Practice). Set in the future where technological advancements such as hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm, humans can now choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife when they find themselves near-death, Upload is a quirky sci-fi comedy, set to launch on 1st May, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video in India and around the world in more than 200 countries and territories.
The quirky Amazon Original series follows the life of a young app developer, Nathan Brown, who ends up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to quickly decide his fate.

