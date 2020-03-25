March 26, 2020

Ambuja Neotia offers 30 resort suites at Raichak to Bengal Government #FightingCorona

In view of the challenges around Covid-19 Virus, the Ambuja Neotia Group has offered 30 suites at The Ffort Raichak resort to the Government of West Bengal to be used as a quarantine /isolation /medical facility. The government has accepted the offer and the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Diamond Harbour, has been in touch with our team to take charge of the facility in a day or two.

“In order to strengthen the state’s preparedness for coping with the rising demand for medical infrastructure,  we are extending our facility for the state government’s use,” said Shri Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia.

