AMFI-WB organized ‘4th Eastern India Microfinance Summit’

Association of Microfinance Institutions – West Bengal (AMFI-WB) organized the “4th Eastern India Microfinance Summit 2018”, titled – Microfinance: Going Digital While Retaining the Humane Touch.

The conference brought together the national and global community of stakeholders, particularly lenders and Investors, to discuss current and future aspects of financial inclusion, and how digital aspect can be integrated.

Mr. Harsh Srivastava, CEO, MFIN; Mr. Hauzel Thangzamuan, CGM, RBI Regional Office, Kolkata; Mr. Ajit Kumar Maity, Chairperson, AMFI-WB and Chairman, Village Financial Services, Mr. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank;Dr. Kuldip Maity, MD & CEO, Village Financial Services; Mr. P. Satish, Executive Director, Sa-Dha; Mr. S.P Singh, GM, SFMC, SIDBI, Lucknow; Mr. Subrata Mondal, CGM, NABARD; Mrs. Gayathri Parthasarathy, Partner & National Head –Financial Services, KPMG were present as key speakers among others.

Mr. Ajit Kumar Maity, Chairperson, AMFI-WB, said, ‘Given the recent disruptions in the environment and regulatory actions, it is necessary that the micro-lenders, the bankers, the policy-makers, allied financial service providers and researchers join hands on common platform. With this aim, we are delighted to host the 4th Eastern India Microfinance Summit’.

Dr. Kuldip Maity, MD & CEO, Village Financial Services also highlighted the need for integrating digital and technological aspect to reduce operational cost.

Discussions in the 4th Eastern India Microfinance summit also focused on the following themes:

Ø The Next Wave of Growth for Microfinance:

· The microfinance institutions (MFIs) have typically been growing through increase in rural penetration (across different products) and expansion to more geographies. The MFI penetration is on the rise in North, East and Central regions in addition to Northeast India which have been under penetrated. This trend is likely to continue.

· Large MFIs which have converted to small finance banks (SFBs) are tapping the market through wider product offerings on the liability as well as the asset sides. They are also extending their presence in urban areas for increase in overall ticket size and volume of loans.

· With the underlying growth potential remaining strong, the MFIs have attracted investors’ interest, leading to a spurt in M&A and PE activities. While the growth has been significant, competition has intensified.

· As MFIs seek to continue on the growth path, they are evaluating geographical expansion and product portfolio expansion opportunity to cross-sell other financial products such as mutual fund and insurance. Besides, they are also investing in technology and looking for strategic alliances with Fintech players.

· The success of these strategic initiatives will depend on regulatory environment, development of technology-based ecosystem and management of credit and operational risks.

Ø Allied Ecosystem for MFIs:

· As the competitive intensity for MFIs increase, the pressure on net interest margin (NIM) will increase considerably. So, the need for the MFIs to focus on non-interest income/ credit plus products becomes very important.

· The MFIs can help improve social impact through distribution of products such as solar lamps, LED bulbs and lights, sanitation products, water purifiers, etc.

· The MFIs can additionally enhance penetration of insurance in general and life insurance sector with simple, contextual and small-ticket products, based on the needs of the segment.

· The MFIs will need to strategize to build technology or buy technology solutions available in the market and leverage their presence in order to achieve social and financial goals by expanding the products or services for the target segment.

· For a sustainable growth of MFIs, an ecosystem needs to develop and all other stakeholders such as solar, LED light manufacturers, insurers, water purifier manufacturers and technology solution providers, among others, need to play a role in enhancing the lives of the financially and socially backward sections of the society. This can be done by offering them access to cheap energy solutions, hygiene-related products, protection and medical coverage in addition to meeting credit needs for basic occupation and other personal needs.

Ø Collaboration with Fintech firms:

· Scalability of the microfinance model has been driven by branch-led expansion which is an expensive strategy, especially when the threat of disruption to the model has increased.

· Competition from Fintech players operating in the same space of small-ticket loans is increasingly felt in the urban areas; same scenario is likely to be replicated in rural pockets too very soon.

· While implementation of core banking systems and loan management systems are underway at many MFIs, there is a need to digitize across the value chain, focusing on customer on-boarding, underwriting, collections and governance mechanisms.

Ø Regulatory and Risk management implications in the changing landscape:

As MFIs embark on a journey to enter the next phase of growth, a regulatory framework needs to be put in place to ensure the following:

· Widening of the MFI space across lending ecosystem – the segments currently targeted by banks such as lending to small and medium enterprises, loan against property (LAP), personal loans, etc.

· The regulator may review the cap for MFI loans besides the need for additional SROs, employee associations, etc.

· A balanced approach can be adopted to help fuel the MFI growth through product expansion. Of course, at the same time, we need to ensure that the borrowers are not over-leveraged.

· Potential introduction of borrower / household level monitoring of the debt burden, especially for smaller ticket loans.

· Over-leveraging of this borrower segment through multiple credit facilities in a household and absence of a common bureau could have an adverse impact, especially in light of external shocks to the system including and not limited to the likes of demonetization, rumors, political stability etc.

The MFIs need to put in place a risk framework for the following reasons:

· The entry of SFBs and banks in this borrower segment will impact A) Pricing; B) Ticket sizes; C) Product features; D). Repayment behavior; and, finally, E) sustainability of the MFIs that would have to compete with the SFBs, larger NBFCs and banks.

· Impact of changes in the collection model – from group meeting and collections to individual collection model. This may have an impact on the repayment behavior and collection efficiency levels, thereby impacting the credit quality.

· Going forward, the need to evaluate the overall indebtedness of the borrower and households at the time of underwriting would be critical, given the exposure of this segment to multiple lending forms. This will impact the operations (including wage costs) of the MFI which primarily rely on income declaration and residence proofs of the borrowers.

· The MFIs may need to introduce additional cross-selling of products, including top-ups, demand loans, secured loans to compete with the array of products being offered by the SFBs and banks to this segment of borrowers.

· At an overall level, the regulatory framework needs to be balanced across different types of players who are currently offering microfinance – Banks, SFBs, NBFC-MFIs, NGOs, BCs, etc.

Like this: Like Loading...