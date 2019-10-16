Wed. Oct 16th, 2019

Amusing and Adventurous Meghalaya On Self Driven Motorcycle, Ex Kolkata

Package Price at ₹ 27310/– per person Solo (single)
 Package Inclusions • Onward – return flight tickets by Indigo airlines (CCU – GAU – CCU)
• Transfers and sightseeing by self driven Royal Enfield motorcycles along with fuel for the entire trip
• Safety riding gears (helmet, riding jacket, knee guard and gloves)
• All fooding and refreshments during the entire trip
• Accommodation in twin / triple sharing basis in lodge / home stay / tent / camp suiting weather condition
• Cost of all adventure activities, guides and other allied charges
• Tour leader and sweeper for the entire trip.
 Contact Us: 
IRCTC Ltd., 4D Mandovi Apartments, GNB Road, Ambari. Opp. Rabindra Bhawan, Guwahati 781001. Assam
Contact No: 9957644166
Email id: biswajitdas@irctc.com

