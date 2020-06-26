Fri. Jun 26th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Amway India extends support to West Bengal for Amphan relief

Amway India, the country’s leading FMCG direct selling company, has pledged to extend its support to the West Bengal Disaster Management Authority in the wake of Super Cyclone Amphan which has severely impacted the state. To support rehabilitation efforts in the region as it battles with the effects of the horrific storm, Amway India has pledged to donate INR 25 lakhs.

Expressing solidarity and empathies with those who have suffered losses, Mr. Chandra Bhushan Chakraborty, VP -East, Amway India said, “The devastating super cyclone Amphan has left many families homeless and devoid of necessities, in addition to causing tremendous damage to the property in the state. Through our contribution, we wish to assist all relief and restoration endeavors which is the need of the hour. The Amway family stands strong in support of all who have been affected by this calamity. Over the years, we have worked relentlessly to stand true to our philosophy of Helping people live better, healthier lives. In line with this, we stand by West Bengal in these difficult times and extend our complete support.”

India has encountered numerous natural disasters in the recent past and Amway has made every effort to help communities recover. At Amway, corporate social responsibility is an integral part of the company’s guiding philosophy and in line with this, the organization has been constantly exploring ways and means to support communities and society at large. The state of West Bengal is currently battling the dual crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and the repercussions of destruction left behind by Cyclone Amphan. Recognizing that it is imperative to collaborate, protect and empower affected communities with essentials during these trying times, Amway is amongst the first few corporates to have extended support towards the relief work in West Bengal post Amphan.

Amway India had earlier pledged INR 2.36 crores to support the fight against COVID-19. The fund entails contributions towards PM-CARES FUND, numerous State CM’s public relief fund, and support for Government’s on-ground health and sanitation services through many NGO partners. The organization had also supported restoration of the flood-affected victims in Kerala in the past. With this latest contribution of INR 25 lakh to the West Bengal Disaster Management Authority, Amway India has extended its support towards all relief, rehabilitation efforts that will help the state in recovering from the impact of this disaster.

