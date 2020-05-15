Amway India Partners with ASSOCHAM for Webinar in Kolkata

Amway India, one of the country’s largest direct selling FMCG companies, partnered with ASSOCHAM to host a webinar on Health Support and Supply of Medicines and other Essentials. Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the focus of this initiative was to address challenges companies face with the supply, distribution, and delivery of products.

The webinar was chaired by Mr. Chandra Bhushan Chakraborty, VP-East, Amway India, and attended by Mr. Pankaj Malhan, Chairman ASSOCHAM JSDC & CEO Vedanta Steel Business, Dr. Nitin Madan Kulkarni, IAS, Principal Secretary, Dept of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Govt of Jharkhand among others. The Chief of the meet was Shri. Shyam Rajak, Hon’ble Industry Minister, Govt. of Bihar.

Digital transformation is one of the key enterprise priorities across the globe. In line with this trend, Amway has progressed significantly towards a digital-first approach. Rapidly adapting to the new normal, Amway India is embracing newer mediums to engage with stakeholders’ and consumers. The company has taken several proactive measures to support and protect the interest of its direct sellers’ operations and ensure continuous support and engagement through online training programs and meetings. Amway has conducted over 2, 200 online programs across regions so far, successfully engaging with over 5 lakh direct sellers for their training and marketing sessions.

Leveraging ASSOCHAM’s webinar as a platform, Mr. Chakraborty also spoke about the company’s efforts of catering to a wider audience through online orders and home deliveries. Amway has strengthened its online presence and back-end support to deliver the best health, wellness, and hygiene products while ensuring the optimum safety of consumers. With a rise in consumer awareness for immunity-boosting products, Amway India is witnessing a surge in demand for personal immunity building, preventive healthcare, and hygiene products.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Chandra Bhushan Chakraborty, Vice President East, Amway India said, “The global health crisis has presented us with an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and inspire each other to remain positive and hopeful. As a responsible corporate, Amway is pushing the envelope to meet consumer demands, ensure business continuity while safeguarding its direct sellers and customers. A huge surge has been witnessed in the awareness and demand for products aimed towards providing health solutions and increase immunity- amongst consumers. Keeping in line with our vision of Helping People Live Better, Healthier lives, we will continue to offer high quality products to cater to the nutritional needs and demands of the consumer. I am glad to be a part of ASSOCHAM’s webinars series to deliberate on such a crucial subject and how the shift towards healthy living presents an opportunity to nurture a healthy society. As a company, we closely monitor such shifts and consumer demand to continue innovating and progressing.”

The company’s name is mentioned in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MoCA) list of top organizations, which have established a strong local supply chain base for the distribution of essential products in the country.

As part of Amway’s philosophy of helping people live better and healthier lives, it has pledged to contribute INR 2.36 crores towards the PM CARES FUND, Tamil Nadu CM’s public relief fund, Andhra Pradesh CM’s Relief Fund, Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund. It is also supporting the Association of Surgeons of India – Delhi Chapter with the distribution of N95 masks to health care providers, United Way Delhi & Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre for distribution of hygiene kits to public health service providers. Additionally, the company is running a Disinfection and Sanitation Drive in association with select NGO partners across 12 cities, benefitting more than 3,000 children and adults.