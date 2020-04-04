Amway India’s Statement on Covid – 19

The global pandemic, COVID-19 has virtually affected every individual on the face of this earth. We believe that the need of the hour is to collaborate, protect, empower and provide essentials to the affected communities and frontline workers.

At Amway, corporate social responsibility is an integral part of our guiding philosophy. In line with our commitment to helping people live better, healthier lives, we have been constantly exploring ways and means to support the communities around us.

Our Founders’ fundamentals reflect in the ways entire Amway family has come together to collaborate and contribute in these unprecedented times. Hope and family values are strongly built in our culture, and we are proud to share that Amway India’s employees have also come forward to do their bit by pledging to voluntarily donate their one day salary to support the cause. With this encouraging response, Amway India has committed to not just match, but donate five times the amount received from its employees towards this cause. The donations aims to provide:

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as gloves, gowns, shoe covers, head covers, masks, respirators, and eye protection gear to frontline workers through our partner NGO

Support to the vulnerable sections of the society with essentials including Amway hygiene products, food and other rations

As a part of this endeavor and in line with our guiding principles, Amway India has pledged a contribution of INR 1.61 crores to support the fight against coronavirus. The fund entails:

· Contribution towards PM CARES FUND: INR 1 crore for combating, containment and relief efforts against the coronavirus outbreak

· Contribution towards Tamil Nadu CM’s Public Relief Fund: INR 25 lakh to provide relief measures in Tamil Nadu by way of setting up quarantine centers, free treatment to those infected with coronavirus, support to workers from several unorganised sectors and many more.

· Support the Government’s on-ground health and sanitation services: INR 36 lakh to drive wide range of initiatives such as:

· Partner with United Way Delhi (UWD): INR 21 lakh set aside for a project with UWD with the aim to distribute hygiene kits comprising masks, gloves, sanitizers, hand wash etc. to public health service providers benefitting 15,000 people in Gurgaon and Mumbai

· Provide 1200 N95 masks to surgeons: Support ‘The Association of Surgeons of India’ (ASI), Delhi Chapter for the Covid-19 relief program. Under the program, Amway will be providing 1200 N95 masks to support the medical doctors and other healthcare providers. These will be used for the government hospitals in Delhi such as Maulana Azad Medical College and Lok Nayak Hospital which have been declared as COVID hospitals by the Government.

· Support Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Center (MMHRC), Madurai, Tamil Nadu: INR 5 lakh towards distribution of disposable masks and gloves to the public service providers in Madurai and Dindigul District in Tamil Nadu. This initiative in association with MMHRC is expected to benefit more than 10,000 people across Madurai and Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu

· Conduct a Disinfection and Sanitation Drive in association with select NGO partners across 12 cities benefitting more than 3,000 children and adults. INR 5 lakhs allocated for this initiative and Amway to partner with professional agencies across the country to execute the program.

o The drive aims to clean, disinfect, and sanitize NGO premises, ensuring better health and hygiene of Amway’s project beneficiaries, especially underprivileged children.

o Furthermore, the initiative will include the disinfection of three of our telemedicine centers, select schools, and community centers in select villages located in Dindigul District. The disinfection drive will benefit 15 villages in and around Amway’s manufacturing facility in Nilakottai, Tamil Nadu.

We are so proud of 5,50,000 direct sellers which include 60% women across the country, many of whom have stepped forward to give back to the communities by spreading awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare and building immunity using digital platforms. We are collaborating with them to help them in channelizing their contributions by providing them with digital tools and assets to help them further reach out their respective communities across the country.

We continue to be inspired by the humanity and strength of our communities, especially frontline workers, the entire medical fraternity, and essential service providers who have dedicated their lives to the collective cause.