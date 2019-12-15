Amway strengthens its Nutrilite Traditional Herbs Range

Amway India, one of the country’s leading direct selling FMCG companies[1], todayexpanded its popular Nutrilite Traditional Herbs range with the launch of Nutrilite Madhunashini, Shunti & Twak and Nutrilite Vasaka, Mulethi & Surasa. The new product innovations were launched by the leading Bollywood actor and filmmaker, Farhan Akhtar, at an event today. Known for his physical fitness and youth appeal, Farhan Akhtar is the brand ambassador of Nutrilite, the world’s No 1 brand of vitamins and dietary supplements with a strong legacy of more than 80 years in the plant-based approach to supplementation.

Announcing the launch, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said, “At Amway, we strongly believe that smart healthcare with food supplementation provides unparalleled value to human life. Nutrilite has established itself as the leader in the vitamin and dietary supplement market globally. As a core business category for Amway India, Nutrilite contributes over 50% to the company’s business revenue, accounting for more than INR 1,000 crores. With our successful and sustained growth trajectory as well as the category potential, we aim to double the size of the nutrition category by 2025 through relevant innovations. The Nutrilite Traditional Herbs (NTH) Range is one such innovation which has achieved phenomenal success since its launch, and we are further strengthening it by adding relevant products to the portfolio.”

Speaking at the launch event, Farhan Akhtar, Bollywood actor and Nutrilite brand ambassador, said, “Nutrilite is an iconic brand and is recognized globally for its plant-based approach to dietary supplements. The brand’s legacy and approach of bringing ‘Best of nature and Best of science’ is something that I strongly believe in. I am delighted to introduce the new revolutionary products in the Nutrilite Traditional Herbs range – Nutrilite Madhunashini, Shunti and Twak and Nutrilite Vasaka, Mulethi and Surasa to support glucose and respiratory health respectively which will go a long way in helping people live healthier lives.”

Speaking on the herbal nutrition range, Ajay Khanna, Vice President Wellness, Amway India, said, “India is not only the diabetic capital of the world[2] but many Indian cities are also consistently ranked among the world’s most polluted[3]. Additionally, changing lifestyle and dietary habits have resulted in the need for premium herbal solutions to supplement one’s diet and fortify the body to fight against both internal and external influences. Leveraging traditional Indian wisdom and best of nature best of science, our new products under the herbal nutrition category are targeted at helping people support their immunity as well as support glucose and respiratory health. We are delighted to have Farhan Akhtar launch our new products as he epitomizes Health & Fitness and is also the brand ambassador of Nutrilite.”

Nutrilite Madhunashini, Shunti & Twak supports healthy glucose metabolism and supports glucose health as well as the normal pancreatic function of the body through its known biological functions and lipid metabolism. Nutrilite Vasaka, Mulethi & Surasa supports respiratory health. Extracts of individual herbs in both the products have antioxidant properties and all the products offer assured levels of Purity, Safety, and Potency and are backed by Nutrilite’s strong legacy of scientific research, making them an effective way to maintain one’s health.

Nutrilite Madhunashini, Shunti & Twak and Nutrilite Vasaka, Mulethi & Surasa are sold exclusively by Amway Direct Sellers across India and to know more, visit company’s website www.amway.in.

About Nutrilite Traditional Herbs Range

With the addition of new products, the Nutrilite Traditional Herbs range now comprises 6 products – Nutrilite Tulsi, Nutrilite Brahmi, Nutrilite Ashwagandha, Nutrilite Amalaki, Vibhitaki, and Haritaki, Nutrilite Madhunashini, Shunti and Twak and Nutrilite Vasaka, Mulethi and Surasa. The Nutrilite Traditional Herbs Range from Amway offers benefits of Organic Certified Herbs and DNA Fingerprinted herbs which is unique and one of its kind currently available in the market. The range is compliant to the new Nutraceuticals Regulations i.e. The Food Safety and Standards (Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Food for Special Dietary Use, Food for Special Medical Purpose, Functional Food and Novel Food) Regulations, 2016 (‘Regulations’), issued by Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

