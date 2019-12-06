An Evening Of Fascination And Awe As Slide Guitar Maestro Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya Introduces ‘Pushpa Veena’ To The World

Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya, who is often called the best slide guitarist in the world, today introduced his latest musical instrument, the ‘Pushpa Veena’ to the world at the India International Guitar Festival. The instrument and his performance left everyone in awe of this unique creation. Eminent personalities like Mr Debashish Kumar, Hon’ble Mayor In Council, Pandit Ajay Chakraborty and Pandit Tanmoy Bose among others graced the occasion. Musical performances by the artists Parupalli Phalgun, Pandit Anindo Chatterjee & Vidwan Shashank Subhramanium had the audience asking for more.

The ‘Pushpa Veena’ is an acoustic instrument, which is a scale up version of all the previous creations of Pandit Debasish Bhattacharya – Chaturangui, Anandi and Gandharvi. It represents the ancient art of classical and folk music of the world as well as India and Asia at this time, when the appreciation of Classical, Spiritual and Folk music is fading away by losing it’s foothold to mechanical sound and digital mix. The sound and energy generated by the strings and structure of the Veena is connected to Vedic, Buddhist and other older schools of art and musical spirit. The ‘Pushpa Veena’ holds the beauty of a flower and helps attaining liberation or “Moksha”. The 25 stringed Veena is played with slide keeping it upon one’s lap and is unique and only one of its kind.

“In a world where traditional music and it’s purity is attracting lesser listeners, students and musicians by the day, where institutions and corporates are working very hard to keep the presence of the tradition for new world, Pushpa Veena has emerged from the urge to fill up this void and strengthen the traditional music world. Being fourth in line of my creations, Pushpa Veena is connected to the body, mind and soul, healing the player as well as the surroundings through its pure and innocent sound”, said Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya.

The Indian International Guitar Festival, organized by Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya’s School of Universal Music, is dedicated to serve the vision and teachings of his instrumental guru Pandit Brij Bhushan Kabra, the father of Indian Slide Guitar Philanthropist and educationist Sangeet Natak Academy awardee, who introduced a foreign instrument (Hawaiian Guitar) to the world of Hindustani music as a full fledged Indian classical instrument.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

