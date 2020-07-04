AN EXTREMELY RARE SURGICAL EMERGENCY AFTER MIDNIGHT

An extremely rare surgical emergency had occurred to a 76 year old senior citizen in Ruby General Hospital, that too at late hours in the ongoing pandemic scenario and we would like to let the people know about it. Keeping in mind the government mandates of social segregation, Ruby General Hospital has cancelled all programmes involving physical gathering. In respect of the above, we had organised a Virtual Press Meet on Saturday, 4th July, 2020 at 3:00 pm.

The Press has been addressed by Dr. D.P. Samaddar, Director Medical Affairs, Dr. Sumanta Dey (Advanced Laparoscopic, Bariatric and GI Surgeon) and Mr. Subhasish Datta, Chief General Manager Operations. The patient had also been seen by Dr. Arindam Roychoudhury (Consultant Medicine), Dr. Dibyadip Mukhopadhyay (Consultant & In – Charge Critical Care & Pain Management), and Dr. Dwaipayan Jha (Consultant Anaesthetist).