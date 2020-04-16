AN INITIATIVE OF TVWALA MEDIA To Fund Raise for the initiative of ROTARACT CLUB OF GEETANJALI KOLKATA For project – WE NEED YOUR HELP(DURBAR)

TITLE OF THE FILM – ‘JANGIYA ROHOSYO’ (a short film )

AN INITIATIVE OF TVWALA MEDIA

MOTO – To Fund Raise for the initiative of

ROTARACT CLUB OF GEETANJALI KOLKATA

For project – WE NEED YOUR HELP (DURBAR)

WRITER & DIRECTOR – SOUVIKK DASGUPTA

ACTOR – APRATIM, SOUMENDRA, PROSUN, INDRAJIT, JEET

EDITOR – SUBHA BHATTACHARYA

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER – SAYAN CHAKRABORTY

GRAPHICS PACKAGING – CHAYACHOBI DESIGN STUDIO

POST COORDINATION – PRASANTA DUTTA

BACKGROUND SCORE – BOB SN

DOMESTIC HELP CAMERA OPERATOR – KALYAN SAHA, SUBHANKAR DUTTA, MONIKA DEY

SYNOPSIS

One of the most important things in everyday busy lives may have been

neglected during this lockdown. when all goes well again, you may not find it when you need it. What if something so important like this is lost, even in the lockdown pandemonium???

Now when everyone is thinking about heavy things like corona virus, sanitizer, affected, trauma, death, economy of nations, we are trying to make people laugh sitting at home. To explore a new pattern of shooting, and to help raise awareness of Covid-19 due to which about a million sex workers of Sonagachi who lost their daily business.

THE SHORT STORY

Orange Undy

Our very own Apratim aka App gets up in the morning to discover his ‘Lucky Orange Undy’ is missing… He asks Prosun aka Pros. Then Pros goes to Indra and after a frantic search they end up calling detective Lomkesh to solve the mystery! Let’s see how Lomkesh finds out the Red Undy.

RELEASE DATE ON – FRIDAY (17TH APRIL 2020) only on Youtube and Facebook of Tvwala MEDIA