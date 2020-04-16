AN INITIATIVE OF TVWALA MEDIA To Fund Raise for the initiative of ROTARACT CLUB OF GEETANJALI KOLKATA For project – WE NEED YOUR HELP(DURBAR)2 min read
TITLE OF THE FILM – ‘JANGIYA ROHOSYO’ (a short film )
WRITER & DIRECTOR – SOUVIKK DASGUPTA
ACTOR – APRATIM, SOUMENDRA, PROSUN, INDRAJIT, JEET
EDITOR – SUBHA BHATTACHARYA
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER – SAYAN CHAKRABORTY
GRAPHICS PACKAGING – CHAYACHOBI DESIGN STUDIO
POST COORDINATION – PRASANTA DUTTA
BACKGROUND SCORE – BOB SN
DOMESTIC HELP CAMERA OPERATOR – KALYAN SAHA, SUBHANKAR DUTTA, MONIKA DEY
SYNOPSIS
One of the most important things in everyday busy lives may have been
neglected during this lockdown. when all goes well again, you may not find it when you need it. What if something so important like this is lost, even in the lockdown pandemonium???
Now when everyone is thinking about heavy things like corona virus, sanitizer, affected, trauma, death, economy of nations, we are trying to make people laugh sitting at home. To explore a new pattern of shooting, and to help raise awareness of Covid-19 due to which about a million sex workers of Sonagachi who lost their daily business.
THE SHORT STORY
Orange Undy
Our very own Apratim aka App gets up in the morning to discover his ‘Lucky Orange Undy’ is missing… He asks Prosun aka Pros. Then Pros goes to Indra and after a frantic search they end up calling detective Lomkesh to solve the mystery! Let’s see how Lomkesh finds out the Red Undy.
RELEASE DATE ON – FRIDAY (17TH APRIL 2020) only on Youtube and Facebook of Tvwala MEDIA