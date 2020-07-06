Ananya Panday in awe of Project Runway Season 18, streaming exclusively on Discovery Plus

Bravo’s Emmy-winning competition series “Project Runway” returns for another season of high stakes and fierce fashions, this time exclusively on Discovery Plus, the exciting new D2C streaming app from Discovery India, from 1st July 2020. Bollywood star Ananya Panday, used this opportunity to binge on one of her favourite shows, Project Runway’s latest Season and she has been enjoying the experience a lot.

Excited about the latest season, Ananya Panday said she hasn’t missed a single season of Project Runway till date, “I am a big Project Runway fan! It is still one of the most exciting fashion-related shows I’ve ever seen. The moment the latest season dropped on Discovery Plus, I binge-watched it immediately. It is commendable how the contestants can create magic out of just a piece of fabric and sometimes, not even that. You know the iconic quote from the show – As you know in fashion, one day you’re in. And the next day, you’re out…it’s so apt. The most difficult part of the show is how these guys have to bring their best fashionable foot forward for every challenge and it is so inspiring,”