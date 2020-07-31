ANANYA PANDAY PAINTS THE TOWN RED WITH INSTAGRAM’S LATEST CHALLENGE!

The lockdown has been hard on one and all. Most of us have resorted to a strict cocktail of sweatpants, comfy tees, makeup (restricted to video calls!), and greasy hair. Well, not anymore! As the world celebrated Lipstick Day earlier this week, makeup enthusiast and Bollywood Diva Ananya Panday initiated Instagram’s latest #RedAndReadyAgain challenge – because there’s nothing a red lipstick can’t solve!

The Lakmé India brand ambassador who has been missing her daily dose of makeup just like the rest of us, took to Instagram challenging her followers to spice up their day with their favourite red lip color. Within no time, the internet was buzzing with women slaying Lakme’s #RedAndReadyAgain challenge with the ultimate red pout.

Ananya was soon joined by Bollywood Actresses Mrunal Thakur and Karishma Sharma sharing sultry red looks.

And, the industry’s biggest beauty influencers weren’t far behind with the likes of Santoshi Shetty, Debasree Banerjee, and House of Misu sharing their own take on being #RedAndReadyAgain!