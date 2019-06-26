Wed. Jun 26th, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

Anil Kapoor to be part of Retrospective of Indian Cinema at 10th Jagran Film Festival

5 hours ago

 The 10th edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF) will include a showcase of the legendary film actor and producer Anil Kapoor in the Retrospective of Indian Cinema section by screening his best known and award-winning films.

Anil Kapoor has worked in more than 100 films, including Bollywood and international films, and several TV series. He started his acting career with small roles in movies like Hamare Tumhare (1979) and Ek Baar Kaho (1980). The Hindi film Woh Saat Din(1983) where he worked as the lead actor, got him appreciation & recognition in the film industry. Kapoor won his first Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Role in the film Mashaal and second Filmfare Award for the Best Actor in the film Beta.

Kapoor’s first role in an international film was in Danny Boyle’s Academy award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, for which he shared the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Iconic movies of Anil Kapoor include LamheMr. IndiaChameli Ki Shaadi, Mashaal, TezaabWoh 7 Din1942 – A Love StoryNayak and Total Dhamaal, among others.

Kapoor has also appeared in Hollywood movies like Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Slumdog Millionaire, to name few. He also dawns the hat of a producer and has produced films like My Wife’s Murder in 2005, Gandhi, My Father in 2007, Shortkut: The Con Is On and Aisha etc Gandhi, My Father bagged the National Film Award – Special Jury Award / Special Mention.

