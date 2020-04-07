Anil Rawal appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of IntelliSmart

IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Limited, a joint venture of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) has announced the appointment of Mr Anil Rawal as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Rawal will be responsible for IntelliSmart’s operations across the nation and leveraging his expertise to drive stronger countrywide growth.

Anil is an industry veteran with over 20 years of transformational business leadership and change management experience, with about 11 years each in corporate and government business. Mr. Rawal has worked in various capacities with the Government of India across the nation as well as abroad in countries like Bhutan and Bangladesh. He has also advised multiple establishments of the Indian Armed Forces, Border Roads Organization and Indian Military Training on various financial, contractual, regulatory and commercial aspects for large national and international infra projects, procurements and transactions. He has also been involved in the evolution of PPP framework for infrastructure development projects.

Speaking on the appointment of Mr Anil Rawal, Mr Saurabh Kumar, MD, EESL & Chairman, IntelliSmart, said, “We are delighted that Anil will be leading IntelliSmart as the CEO and spearhead the implementation of smart meters in India. We are fortunate to have an industry veteran on board.’’

Mr Sujoy Bose, Managing Director & CEO, NIIF, added, “As we look at a major expansion over the next few years, we require an able leader with superlative industry experience to bolster our growth. We are looking forward to leveraging Anil’s expertise and insights to spur the smart meter ambition of the Government of India. We wish Anil the very best for his journey as the CEO at IntelliSmart.”

Mr Anil Rawal, CEO IntelliSmart, said, “I am delighted to be part of Intellismart and am confident that together, we will drive the Government’s mission of expediting the deployment of smart meters across the country. This mission is very critical for improving financial health of distribution segment of the nation, which would eventually spur the complete power value chain. It is a great opportunity to be a part of an organisation backed by two stalwart companies in their sector.”

To implement, finance and operate the smart meter roll-out programme of power distribution companies, EESL and NIIF formed a Joint Venture, IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Limited (“IntelliSmart”) in 2019. This partnership of NIIF and EESL is aimed to spur the Smart Meter ambition of the Government of India. IntelliSmart seeks to operate at scale by leveraging the expertise and capital of both the shareholders, EESL and NIIF. IntelliSmart will work in collaboration with all stakeholders to procure, deploy and provide operations and maintenance for the smart meter infrastructure.