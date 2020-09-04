Animal Planet celebrates unsung heroes working for the cause of animal welfare with a new short-form series ‘Animal Planet Ambassadors’

Animal Planet, India’s leading wildlife channel, celebrates individuals working for the cause of animal welfare with a new short-form series ‘Animal Planet Ambassadors’. Hosted by animal enthusiast, writer and television host Meraj Shah, the series showcases inspiring stories of compassionate humans who go to unimaginable lengths to give hope to animals in need. The series has attracted marquee advertisers including Kia Motors, Policy Bazaar & WhiteHat Jr.

This special series will feature unsung heroes who through their relentless efforts towards animal welfare, have made a difference to the society. An animal lover himself, Meraj Shah, will join these ambassadors in rescuing animals and sharing interesting facts about them. Noteworthy initiatives featured in the series include Kannan Animal Welfare, led by Vandana Anchalia which focuses on eliminating the suffering of dogs; Wildlife Rescue, spearheaded by two brothers Nadeem and Muhammad working tirelessly for the welfare of birds especially Black Kites and other birds of prey. Founded by Ms Anjala Gopalan, All Creatures Great and Small is an organization that concentrates on prevention and care for animals including pigs, cattle, horses, goats, turkeys, emus and cats.