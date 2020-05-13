Animal Planet’s new documentary ‘The Zoo: COVID-19 and Animals’ looks at the effects of corona virus on animals

Animal Planet’s new documentary ‘The Zoo: COVID-19 and Animals’ looks at the effects of corona virus on animals2 min read
When the Bronx Zoo announced their four-year-old Malayan
tiger tested positive for COVID-19 the world was shocked to learn that animals can be
victims of this pandemic, and many questions were raised. Dave Salmoni, Animal
Planet’s big cat expert, dives deep to answer these questions in the special THE ZOO:
COVID-19 AND ANIMALS on May 17 at 1 pm and 8 pm on Animal Planet, Animal
Planet HD and on recently launched Discovery Plus app. Salmoni speaks with a
wide spectrum of experts from the World Health Organization to wildlife biologists to
veterinarians to uncover how the virus affects animals and how pet owners can keep
their pets and family safe.
The special will feature Bronx Zoo Chief Veterinarian with an update on the big cats and
their treatment; Dr. Peter Embarek from the World Health Organization’s COVID-19
Task Force, who works particularly on all aspects of the virus related to animals;
EXTINCT OR ALIVE’s wildlife biologist, Forrest Galante providing insight on COVID-19
and how it relates to wildlife; and Dr. Jeff of DR. JEFF: ROCKY MOUNTAIN VET how
the virus affects pets. Audiences will also hear from Dr. Blue, Dr. Ross, and Dr. Lavigne
of THE VET LIFE and EVAN GOES WILD’s Dr. Evan Antin on how to care for pets
during this time.
“When news about Nadia the tiger came out the questions immediately began; what
about my pets? How do I keep my animals and family safe? We’re going to answer
these questions and more through this documentary. We’re speaking to a wide range of
experts from the World Health Organization, to wildlife biologists, to veterinarians. We
are at war with this disease and so we get down to the nitty gritty, and discuss practical
questions about daily lives with our pets. We know animals do play a role in this
pandemic, and when it comes to our pets, we have to take care of them like any other
member of our family.” says Animal Planet’s big cat expert, Dave Salmoni.
Sai Abishek, Director–Content, Factual & Lifestyle Entertainment – South Asia,
Discovery, said, “We have been the forefront of busting myths around novel Corona
virus with international documentaries. With this latest film, we take a hard look at how
animals are being treated during such a crisis and the safety measures that can
be taken to keep both, the people and their pets healthy. “