Animal Planet’s new documentary ‘The Zoo: COVID-19 and Animals’ looks at the effects of corona virus on animals

When the Bronx Zoo announced their four-year-old Malayan

tiger tested positive for COVID-19 the world was shocked to learn that animals can be

victims of this pandemic, and many questions were raised. Dave Salmoni, Animal

Planet’s big cat expert, dives deep to answer these questions in the special THE ZOO:

COVID-19 AND ANIMALS on May 17 at 1 pm and 8 pm on Animal Planet, Animal

Planet HD and on recently launched Discovery Plus app. Salmoni speaks with a

wide spectrum of experts from the World Health Organization to wildlife biologists to

veterinarians to uncover how the virus affects animals and how pet owners can keep

their pets and family safe.

The special will feature Bronx Zoo Chief Veterinarian with an update on the big cats and

their treatment; Dr. Peter Embarek from the World Health Organization’s COVID-19

Task Force, who works particularly on all aspects of the virus related to animals;

EXTINCT OR ALIVE’s wildlife biologist, Forrest Galante providing insight on COVID-19

and how it relates to wildlife; and Dr. Jeff of DR. JEFF: ROCKY MOUNTAIN VET how

the virus affects pets. Audiences will also hear from Dr. Blue, Dr. Ross, and Dr. Lavigne

of THE VET LIFE and EVAN GOES WILD’s Dr. Evan Antin on how to care for pets

during this time.

“When news about Nadia the tiger came out the questions immediately began; what

about my pets? How do I keep my animals and family safe? We’re going to answer

these questions and more through this documentary. We’re speaking to a wide range of

experts from the World Health Organization, to wildlife biologists, to veterinarians. We

are at war with this disease and so we get down to the nitty gritty, and discuss practical

questions about daily lives with our pets. We know animals do play a role in this

pandemic, and when it comes to our pets, we have to take care of them like any other

member of our family.” says Animal Planet’s big cat expert, Dave Salmoni.

Sai Abishek, Director–Content, Factual & Lifestyle Entertainment – South Asia,

Discovery, said, “We have been the forefront of busting myths around novel Corona

virus with international documentaries. With this latest film, we take a hard look at how

animals are being treated during such a crisis and the safety measures that can

be taken to keep both, the people and their pets healthy. “