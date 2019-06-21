Anshul completes big win at Milky Moo RCGC Challenge

Anshul Mishra completed a comprehensive eleven stroke Category D victory at the Milky Moo RCGC Challenge after carding a two day total of 154 over the challenge of Prashant Agarwal (165) here at the Par 72 Royal Calcutta Golf Club. This was the second leg of the Milky Moo Championship – IGU East Zone Feeder & Sub Junior Tour.

Starting with a nine stroke lead, Anshul was in complete control throughout the round and never gave a look in to his fellow competitiors. Vivaan Bhandari finished third with Shaurya Bhatnagar in fourth.

The Category A&B combined was won by overnight leader Joysurjo Dey (163) as he recorded a three stroke victory over Category B winner Ramayush Ray (166). Gurmehr Bindra was placed third overall a further five strokes behind at 171 and finished second in Category B with Garv Lakhmani tied at the same score.

Rishi Biswas (176) won the Category C event after doubling his overnight lead of one stroke to leave Aditya Khaitan two strokes behind at 178. A further four strokes behind was Viranca Poddar in third to complete the podium places.

Category E was won by Hredaan Raj Bihani who followed up his 35 from yesterday with a 38 for a tournament total of one-over 73 to win by three strokes over Varish Mohta.

Amongst the Girls, Karishma Samadder took home the Category B title with Kashissh Khanna capturing the Category C title.

