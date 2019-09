By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.

ANTORALE-a film by Ashis Mitra and produced by Animesh Mondal is all set to hit the silver screen on 20th September.

The movie stars Soumitra Chatterjee, Avisek Chatterjee, Bhaskar Bannerjee, Debjani Chatterjee, Joyjit Banerjee, Sagar Dutta, Gitasree, Arnab Bannerjee and debutante Priyanka Mondal. The music of the film has been scored by Sree Dilip and songs are sung by Shan, Sonu Kakkar, Sayni, Srejeet and Ayswaria.

