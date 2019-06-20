APAI announces India’s Largest Education Exhibition in West Benga

Association of Professional Academic Institutions (APAI), West Bengal announced its four day counseling fair at a Press conference today. The press conference was chaired by Professor Saikat Maitra, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal, Shri Taranjit Singh, President of Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal (APAI, WB),Shri Satyam Roychowdhury, General Secretary of Association of Professional Academic Institutions (APAI, WB), Shri Alok Tibrewal and Shri K.K. Kejriwal, Governing Body Member of APAI West Bengal.

The Press conference highlighted the various steps taken by the Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal (APAI) to bridge the gap that exists between the academic institutions and the industry. It also touched upon the aim of the council to motivate and guide students to remain in West Bengal and pursue engineering & technical education at affordable Cost.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Taranjit Singh, President of Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal said, “The main objective of APAI Fair is to reach out to students and present them with the best opportunities available in Bengal that will help further their career. The right guidance towards choosing a career path based on one’s interest and aptitude is extremely vital. APAI is a proactive platform which brings together students, parents and institutions for holistic career solutions.”

The fair will showcase a plethora of opportunities across education segments with a focus on engineering and technical education. It is a platform which provides pre counseling workshops and sessions for aspirants in the respective fields with colleges and universities of West Bengal. The exposition is supported by Higher Education Dept, Government of West Bengal, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal and West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). All the self financing engineering and technology colleges who are members of APAI will be seen participating in the upcoming education expo.

In January, Faculty Development Programme was organized wherein teachers were updated with the opportunities and challenges for engineers. The programme prepared the teachers with the tools and techniques for effective teaching and training through lectures and hands-on practices through software with appropriate pedagogic framework. It also prepared the teachers for their role as motivators within and outside classroom for helping students achieve outcome based learning.

A Scholarship Felicitation Programme was also held last December by APAI where scholarships of Rs. 20,000 along with a certificate and a memento were awarded to 19 students who sought admission in APAI member colleges in the state.

