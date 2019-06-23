APAI Fair 2019: Eastern India’s Largest Education Exhibition in West Bengal

The sole representative of all the self- financed Engineering and Technological institutions, APAI, WB (Association of Professional Academic Institutions), held its Pre-Counselling for e-admission, the largest education exhibit in West Bengal which was inauguratedtodayby Shri Partha Chatterjee, Honorable Minister in Charge, Department of School Education & Higher Education, Parliamentary Affairs, Govt of West Bengal, at Netaji Indoor Stadium today. The occasion also witnessed the presence of Shri Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Honorable Minister in Charge, Department of Power & Non-Conventional Energy Sources, Government of West Bengal, Shri Bratya Basu, Honorable Minister in Charge Department of Science-Technology & Biotechnology Government of West Bengal, Shri Purnendu Basu, Honorable Minister in Charge, Department of Technical Education & Training & Skill Development, Government of West Bengalalong with Professor Saikat Maitra, HonorableVice Chancellor of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal, Shri Malayendu Saha, Honorable Chairman of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board,Dr Amalendu Basu, Hon’ble Director, Directorateof TechnicalEducation, Govt. ofWest Bengal, Shri Taranjit Singh, President of Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengaland Shri Satyam Roy Chowdhury, General Secretary of Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal.

The annual pre-counseling event and seminar organized by APAI,WB is supported by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal (formerly WBUT) and Joint Entrance Examination Board and Department of Higher Education (Technical), Government of West Bengal. The event, now in its 15th year, showcased a variety of options presented in West Bengal in the fields of Engineering, Management and Technical Education to give aspiring students clarity and help them to gain perspective by conducting workshops and sessions with the representative of colleges and universities all in one place.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri Taranjit Singh, President of Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal said “This fair is one of the few places which provide the best opportunities for the students by exposing them to world class educational institutes. The aim of doing so is to help them discover their dream programme or get a feel of their suitable study options. Through the host of such fairs at APAI, we provide the perfect balance of higher education in both conventional and non-conventional subjects. We are honored to be able to assist and guide them in making their dreams into a reality.”

APAI Fair is a platform which provides a plethora of opportunities for WBJEE rank holders. It also offers pre-counseling sessions and interactive symposiums for students and guardians. The fair is a platform for the self-financed Engineering Colleges to introduce them with their offerings of Technical Education in the State. The association is also working towards creating a “Knowledge Forum” by developing a link between academia and industry. The fair commenced today and will go on till 24th June at Netaji Indoor Stadium, from 11am to 7pm.

Like this: Like Loading...