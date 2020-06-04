APOLLO CLINIC AND HDFC ERGO COLLABORATE TO OFFER CUSTOMERS A HEALTHY AND SECURE FUTURE

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India’s third largest non-life insurance provider in the

private sector, and Apollo Clinic, India’s leading multi-specialty clinics by Apollo Health and Lifestyle (AHLL),

announced their corporate agency tie-up to offer insurance products to customers. Taking the approach

“Together Towards Tomorrow for a Healthier and Secure Future” the two companies aim to provide financial

security to customers from hospitalisation and treatment expenses.

The COVID-19 pandemic has well established that a health exigency may strike anyone at any time. Unless one

is covered with a comprehensive health insurance plan, hospitalization bills and treatment expenses will eat

into your hard earned savings. But, according to a recent survey conducted by the National Statistical Office

(NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, majority of Indians do not have health

expenditure coverage. The report stated, 14% of the rural population and 19% of the urban population said

they had health expenditure coverage. Therefore, this collaboration comes as a boon to the customers,

especially amidst the on-going pandemic, which has made health insurance a must-have for all.

Apollo Clinic is the only comprehensively integrated Primary Care model in India that offers customers

healthcare facilities such as Specialist Consultations across 15+ specialties, Lab and imaging Diagnostics,

preventive Health Checks, Vaccinations, Diabetes care, Dentistry, Audiology, Eye care & wear, Urgent Care

treatment room and a Pharmacy. Apollo Clinic provides customers access to quality healthcare, at their

convenience, and this association will now offer financial security with HDFC ERGO’s comprehensive health

plans – my:health Suraksha and my:health Medisure Super Top-up. Furthermore, customers of Apollo Clinic

will also have access to wellness benefits under HDFC ERGO’s my:health mobile application, which include

fitness discounts at renewals, specially designed preventive health check-ups after every renewal and wellness

services like health coaching, nutrition and weight management services, discounts at pharmacies among

others.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ankur Bahorey, President – Bancassurance, HDFC ERGO General

Insurance said, “Apollo Clinic is committed to their customers and offers best-in-class healthcare services. Our

association will now allow their customers to avail quality insurance products as well, along with a promise of

superior customer service experience from HDFC ERGO. The collaboration makes the famous phrase ‘Health is

Wealth’ come true and we are geared-up ‘Together Towards Tomorrow for a Healthier and Secure Future’ for

our customers. We see immense potential in this association and firmly believe that customers of Apollo Clinic

will benefit from the bouquet of our Insurance products.”

Mr. Anand Wasker, Chief Operating Officer, Apollo Clinic said, “Our Vision is to “touch a billion lives” and we

are able to do this by being the first port of call in the neighborhood providing all Primary Healthcare OPD

services under one roof via the Apollo Clinic format. Customers truly and deeply think about their health when

they visit a healthcare centre and we wanted to offer them superior Health Insurance products. HDFC ERGO

General Insurance & Apollo Clinic both believe that Health Insurance is a critical component of our customer’s

endeavor to live a healthy life; both physically and financially.”

Apollo Clinic is the first and only Healthcare Company in India, to have secured a corporate agency for the

distribution of Insurance products. Customers can avail of HDFC ERGO’s insurance policies at any of the Apollo

Clinics or through their website www.apolloclinics.com