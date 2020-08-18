APPL Launches ICU Service at Chubwa Tea Estate under the Aegis of Tata Sons

In a time of crisis, to support the healthcare system of our country, Amalgamated Plantations Pvt. Ltd.(APPL), the second largest tea producer in India, has announced the installation of ICU in APPL’s Referral Hospital and Research Centre (RHRC), under the aegis of Tata Sons. The non-profit secondary healthcare unit at Chubwa Tea Estate of APPL has received its first ICU installation with more patient accommodation and ventilator units to strengthen the COVID Relief operations in Assam.

The unprecedented humanitarian crisis COVID has put the world in, has pushed the healthcare sector to test its limits. RHRC is a secondary care hospital by APPL that has been treating over 3 lakh patients in Assam along with patients coming from neighbouring states of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh over a decade. The latest addition in the infrastructure, newly renovated ICU has been developed by converting the existing Special Care Unit (SCU) with 6 new beds, ventilator units and isolation curtains.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Vikram Singh Gulia, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, APPL said, “APPL is indeed delighted and proud to set up this new ICU at its RHRC to strengthen the COVID relief operation in Assam. On behalf of APPL, APPL Foundation (APPLF) and the local communities being served by RHRC, I would like to convey our gratitude to Tata Sons for the noble gesture and kind support in sponsoring this initiative. I would like to reiterate APPL & APPLF’s unflinching commitment towards serving the community”.

Presently, the ICU is serviceable only for Outpatient Department (OPD), as COVID patients are to receive treatment only from government hospitals, as per Assam Government guideline. Taking cognizance of the health threats that tea workers work with, APPL has implemented many COVID combat measures to nurture a safe and healthy environment at all of its tea estates.

A total of 1.82 lakh masks have been made in-house and distributed across all estates for total resident population and authorized visitors like police, vigilance team etc.

Besides complying with the social distancing and hygiene protocols, regular thermal screening is also done at each estate hospital.

As a part of its COVID relief operations, APPL has also instituted special quarantine facilities at each of its 25 tea estates, which had been planned to cater to 1025 returnees approximately, for a period of about 30 days under the support of Tata Disaster Management programme sponsored by Tata Sons.

With the introduction of ICU service, the previously equipped with 70 beds hospital, APPL’s Referral Hospital and Research Centre will now be a better health support for Northeast people at affordable cost, bringing a sigh of relief amid the pandemic situation.