Thu. May 7th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Aries Group initiates e-education at its best during COVID-19

2 min read

The entire world is struggling under the clutches of the widespread pandemic, COVID-19. Since the usual routine of daily activities has come to a standstill, forcing us to reform our work culture, which includes the education field. During this scenario, students had to take lessons from home online. Taking account of the necessity of meeting quality e-learning, Aries Group has come forward with ‘EDUCATIONAL 3D THEATRE’. The Educational 3D Theatre equipped with technologically advanced aims to bridge the gap between being physically present in a class and taking e-lessons. It is a scientifically proven fact that students concentrate and imbibe educational concepts more readily when taught using visual concepts, especially in 3D.  EDUCATIONAL 3D THEATRE is equipped with advanced features to facilitate seminars, video presentations, conferences, online classes, 3D i-education, animatic content, and many more. This innovative educational Theatre can aid schools, professional colleges & universities to keep pace with the growing needs of our education sector. Besides the increasing educational needs, entertainment too has been confined within the four walls of our abode.  Aries group also revolutionary theatre technology for domestic consumers and enables you to experience the ambiance of a private theatre starting within the boundaries of your home. Everything from learning to staying entertained is essential during this lockdown period, and Aries Group has come up with the best means to utilize this time to the fullest.

More Stories

2 min read

Measures to maintain your four-wheeler and ways to keep it safe during knockdown by Tata Motors

1 min read

Star Jalsha presents a delightful concoction of fun and frolic with their latest offering – ‘Jalsha Paribaar- Dure Thekeo Kache Achi’

2 min read

David & Goliath Films presents Umeed, a song of Hope and Determination

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Aries Group initiates e-education at its best during COVID-19

2 min read

Measures to maintain your four-wheeler and ways to keep it safe during knockdown by Tata Motors

1 min read

Star Jalsha presents a delightful concoction of fun and frolic with their latest offering – ‘Jalsha Paribaar- Dure Thekeo Kache Achi’

2 min read

David & Goliath Films presents Umeed, a song of Hope and Determination

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »