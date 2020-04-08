As India stays home to beat COVID-19, Airtel unlocks its entire kids content catalogue for its customers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With parents looking to keep children engaged while managing work from home during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) today said that it is making available the entire kids content library on Airtel Xstream for FREE to all Airtel Thanks customers.

Airtel Xstream, an india-first video network for premium digital content, offers a wide range of quality content for education and entertainment for kids. This includes TV Shows, Short Films, Movies, Cartoons, Documentaries, Nursery Rhymes and more.

Airtel Thanks customers can access Airtel Xstream on smartphones by downloading the Airtel Xstream app from Google Play and Apple app store, on TV through Airtel Xstream Hybrid STB, and on PC through www.airtelxstream.in

Says Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel: “While we stay indoors and observe social distancing, it is critical that children has access to meaningful content for their education and entertainment. Today, we are launching a kids channel in our Xstream platform and opening it up to all our valued customers for free. We hope this provides some relief during these unprecedented times.”

Some of the popular offerings for kids on Airtel Xstream includes Bal Ganesh, Leapfrog: Amazing Amusement Alphabet Park, Toonpur ka Superhero, Aladdin, Tales of Akbar-Birbal, The Lego Batman Movie.

Airtel Xstream is part of Airtel’s vision of building a world-class digital entertainment ecosystem for Digital India and make it accessible to customers through innovative devices and exciting applications.

Airtel Xstream brings one of the widest entrainment catalogues – hundreds ofsatellite TV channels, tens of thousands of movies and shows in English, Hindi and multiple Indian languages, millions of songs, plus access to all the popular OTT entertainment apps on one platform. It enables customers to access all this content across the screen of their choice – TV, PC, and Smartphone with a unified User Interface.