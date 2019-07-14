As part of #AirtelThanks benefits, Airtel now offers FREE access to renowned online courses from global ed tech Shaw Academy

As part of the fast expanding range of exciting benefits under its refreshed #AirtelThanks program, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) has now partnered with Irish and India based global EdTech, Shaw Academy to offer popular online courses to its mobile customers.

Founded in 2013, Shaw Academy provides online interactive courses focused on building practical skills. Having created a platform that is student centric and appealing to a wide demographic, Shaw Academy students can pick online lessons to suit their schedules, ask questions and receive instant answers while attending classes and engage with their fellow classmates while studying, ensuring a positive learning experience for hundreds and thousands of users every month. The course spectrum includes diverse subjects such as photography, health and fitness, financial trading, nutrition, web development, mobile app development and digital marketing.

Shaw Academy has a global presence with five million students having undertaken its courses. In India alone, Shaw Academy has over 900,000 users.

As part of their exclusive #AirtelThanks benefits, Airtel Platinum mobile customers will now get a one year access to the entire Shaw Academy course library worth Rs. 6000. Airtel Gold customers will also get a FREE one month access to any one Shaw Academy course worth Rs 800. Eligible customers can unlock the benefit through the Airtel Thanks app and visit www.shawacademy.com to get started.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said “We are delighted to partner with Shaw Academy as part of our #AirtelThanks vision and bring to our customers the opportunity to learn and upskill. This alliance once again highlights the wide range of exclusive benefits we will bring to our customers through our strong focus on building win-win partnerships.”

Commenting on the partnership James Egan, CEO & Founder of Shaw Academy said, “Shaw Academy’s mission is to deliver accessible high quality education. We are delighted to launch this partnership as it will enable Shaw Academy to teach very significant amounts of Airtel customers.

India is an exciting and important market for Shaw Academy. Working with a major partner like Airtel also shows that the demand for interactive, engaging educational content as a lifestyle offering within major consumer programs continues to grow.”

The refreshed #AirtelThanks program is tiered in its offering – Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers. The benefits are powered by Airtel’s strong partnerships, which go from premium content brands like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Zee5 to Wynk music, device brands and many more.

Silver tier is an entry to the world of content – Airtel TV, Wynk. With Gold, customers get access to many add on telecom benefits, and great value access on premium content or financial services. On the Platinum tier, customers will get VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books and device protection.

The #AirtelThanks program is powered by a great app experience that helps users choose, access and navigate through their benefits in a very simple and user-friendly manner. The app, which has been re-named “Airtel Thanks” uses strong data-science and segmentation algorithms to customize the user experiences, based on user interests and profiles.

Like this: Like Loading...