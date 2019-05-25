The real estate giants from Eastern India Ascon Infrastructure (India) Limited now diversifies into manufacturing , designing and trading of a wide range of natural textiles under the brand name Ascon Natural Products with a diverse range of products as

Unveiling the new range of products Mr LaxmanJaiswal, Chairman & Managing Director Ascon Infrastructure (India) Limited said that the new venture intends to capture the growing market in USA, Europe, Japan and parts of Asia apart from Down under in Australia and New Zealand with B2B business.

The natural fibres and organic cotton and 100% flax linen has a wide space in the market and he was confident that thanks to quality, price and unique packaging Ascon Natural Products shall be a rage among textile buyers. 100% flax Linen fabric is made from the fibres imported from France & Belgium (i.e., Euro Flax). Textiles made up of linen fibres are natural absorbent and known for their exceptional coolness and freshness in hot weather.

Linen fabrics have a high-pitched natural gleam, crisp and textured. The various advantages associated with linen fabrics such as Linen is anti-allergic, anti-stress, moisture absorbent, UV protective, smoothness, coolness, lint-free, softer over longer duration, are driving the global linen fabric market.

Moreover the use of linen fabric as a style statement and fashionable accessories in developing countries such as Brazil, India and China is boosting the global linen fabric market.

He unveiled a wide range of products recently including Shirts, Punjabis, Flat Sheets, Duvet Cover, Pillowcases, Towels, Tie, Tablecloths, Table runners, Throw, Napkins and Placemats etc.

Block Print, screen Print and Embroidery also covering by Ascon Natural Products.

Talking about the products he said, “Each and every product of ANP is made with utmost care so as to provide complete satisfaction and comfort. The company plans to come up with several new products in the coming months. The entire ANP collections comprises of natural fibres (100% cotton, 100% slub cotton, 100% flax linen, cotton linen mixed, cotton (70%) linen (30%) blended. cotton silk and natural colour silk at present). ANP love to mixed various natural fibres to get a new look and feel, some of them are really first time weaved. The continuous research and development and raw material sourcing from different parts of Bengal and India shall make ANP a household name in the markets abroad.”

