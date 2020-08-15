Navigation
Asha Audio Company Launched ‘Amader Gaan’
Entertainment International News

Asha Audio Company Launched ‘Amader Gaan’

2 min read

Asha Audio Company launched a single ‘Amader Gaan’, on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, sung by Lopamudra Mitra, Subhamita Banerjee, Jayati Chakraborty and Iman Chakraborty and recited by Bratati Bandhyopadhyay. The song is written by Rajib Chakraborty and music composed by Ashu Chakraborty. The Song is now available in Asha Audio’s YouTube channel and across all music platforms.

This Independence Day, the song is dedicated to all the Mothers and salutes their strength. There is a warmth itself in the word ‘Mother’. Mother is the other name the nature, country, environment and the universe. On the other hand, women are emotionally stronger than men. During any crisis people always seek for refuge under the tenderness and mental strength of a woman.

“This Independence Day is significant to us. Due to the pandemic, after so long time getting stuck at home, we all are eagerly waiting for freedom to breath in a fresh air. In the song, ‘Amader Gaan’, Mother signifies women. The woman can be a mother, sister, wife, daughter or a friend. The unison of the artists for the first time is itself unique. It was a great experience to work with all of them together. We are hopeful that the audience will love the song”, said Apeksha Lahiri, Asha Audio Company.

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Most Important Updates —

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Students across the Globe discuss and deliberate on current Global issues at eSAIMUN 2020, the annual Model United Nation (MUN) conference hosted by

8 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Chinese national among 4 held for Rs 1,100cr online gambling racket

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

MAKAUT, WB is Going to Participate in The Bengal Education Leaders’ Summit

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Paytm Money launches Stock Broking, investing easier for everyone with Delivery trades for free and intraday trades at Rs. 10

4 min read
//graizoah.com/afu.php?zoneid=3356010