Asian Paints Where The Heart Is – Season 3

There’s a big difference between a house and a home. While a

house can be an expensively decorated sprawling spread, located in a prime area, it’s a

home that carries within it the dreams, memories, and warmth of those who dwell in it.

It’s this spirit of the home that leading home decor brand Asian Paints is bringing into

our lives yet again with the third season of its incredibly popular web series,

“AsianPaints Where the Heart Is”. The first two seasons allowed us to have an insider’s

view of some of the most unique and iconic celebrity homes, giving us an

unprecedented insight into who these celebrities truly are.

Whether it was Radhika Apte explaining her attachment to her grandma’s wooden

rocking chair, or Zoya Akhtar showing us exactly where and how all that magical writing

takes place or Kalki showcasing her passion for surfing; “Asian Paints Where The Heart

Is” has certainly helped us gain a unique perspective on our favourite celebs. The show

is about so much more than celebrities showing us their home; it’s really an insight into

who they are, what they’re passionate about (outside their work), and what truly matters

to them.

The third installment of the show, is live on YouTube from today, it is a slight departure

from the previous two seasons in that the focus is on the beauty of relationships, and

how these relationships truly make a home what it is. Another interesting aspect of this

season is that the chosen celebrities come from different parts of the country as well as

different walks of life; and this diversity gets reflected in how they envision and build

their home.

So from the eclectic brother-sister acting duo of Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem

whose unconventional life choices are reflected in their unconventional home to our

very own “Captain Fantastic”, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, the show showcases

a wide variety of celebrities and their equally diverse yet uniquely beautiful homes.

Other celebrities on the show include the versatile Gaurav Kapur and his wife, actor

Kirat Bhattal; Boman Irani who gives us a glimpse into the old-world charm of his Parsi

house, and Tamil and Telugu star Kajal Aggarwal who has grown up in her family home

in Mumbai.

While we do get to see many aspects of celebrity homes, from tasteful decor to walls full

of childhood memories; the show is really about seeing these celebrities in their comfort

zone. From the “har ghar kuch kehta hai” days, Asian Paints has always believed that a

home is really a physical embodiment of those who inhabit it. Speaking on the occasion

of the launch of the third season of the show, Asian Paints’ COO, Amit Syngle

remarked, “Asian Paints Where The Heart Is has really touched a chord with viewers in

the past two seasons and we’re so proud to bring it back. Even as celebrities show us

their homes, they’re also showing us a glimpse of their inner world. At Asian Paints, we

truly believe that beautiful homes are a reflection of their inhabitants, and we’re so glad

this show allows to witness the extraordinary beauty in the everyday.”

