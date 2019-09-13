ASICS ANNOUNCES TIGER SHROFF AS THEIR BRAND AMBASSADOR IN INDIA THE ACTOR WILL DRIVE EXPANSION IN SPORTSTYLE WITH THE BRAND’S #IMOVEME CAMPAIGN

ASICS, the Japan based footwear-company, today announced youth icon and Bollywood star Tiger Shroff as its brand ambassador in India. This association is a step towards the brand’s expansion into SportStyle and athleisure.

Sharing a common goal of making people move, this partnership will see Tiger Shroff join hands to underscore the brand’s commitment in India of finding inspiration through fitness. The agile actor has always been a martial arts enthusiast and is someone who takes fitness seriously, thereby seamlessly fusing into the brand’s ideology of holistic health of both, mind and body. This association will also see the India launch of the global #IMoveMe campaign – a contemporary expression of their founding philosophy ‘Anima Sana In Corpore Sano’ – a sound mind in a sound body.

Speaking on the association, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director – ASICS India Pvt. Ltd., said, “As a brand, we are extremely delighted to bring on board India’s most promising and versatile actor, Tiger Shroff as the ASICS Brand Ambassador. Our collaboration with Tiger Shroff is special because apart from being a youth icon, he is passionate about being fit and staying stylish. Our aim is to reach out and connect with a larger audience by putting forth our consumers a distinct mix of lifestyle and sports offerings and widen the product portfolio. This association is an extension of the brand’s ‘I Move Me’ campaign and we are confident that it will reinforce our brand ideology and leadership in the market.”

Sharing his enthusiasm about this partnership with ASICS, Tiger Shroff said, “I am absolutely thrilled about representing one of the leading performance wear brands in the world. ASICS has constantly been my go-to gear – be it at the gym, during vacations or even while travelling- I always have my ASICS on! The brand ideology of ASICS resonates perfectly with my fashion and fitness sensibilities. I want to make the most of our association where we inspire and motivate people to ‘move’ and be part of the larger global movement started by ASICS”

The highlight of the new Autumn/Winter collection is the extra bouncy and remarkably comfortable, GEL-QUANTUM 360™ that blends premium style and technology. The shoe infuses sport into a futuristic look, pulling inspiration from GEL™ technology, cushioning and the authenticity of its design. The GEL–QUANTUM 360™ 5 seamlessly mixes bold design and performance, making a strong style statement.

The GEL–QUANTUM 360™ 5 is available across all ASICS stores in India.

