ASICS India ties-up with ARJUNA AWARDEE Rohan Bopanna and his tennis academy

ASICS, reiterated their leadership in performance footwear across sporting disciplines, as they announced Arjuna awardee Rohan Bopanna as an ASICS athlete, here at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) on Friday.

While ASICS will be supporting Rohan in his pursuit for a medal at the Olympics, they will also be tying up with the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy to nurture young aspirants to impart training at the state-of-the-art facility with certified coaches. Starting October, this initiative will also see an ASICS Tennis hour every Sunday at 9am at Rohan’s academy in Yelahanka wherein the RBT coaches will impart a master class on Tennis. The registrations for the same will happen at all ASICS store

The event also witnessed ASICS athlete and tennis pro Karman Thandi welcoming the tennis star to the ASICS family.

Bopanna, the highest ranked Indian doubles player claimed his maiden Grand Slam in 2017 in the mixed double category at the French Open and followed it up with a gold medal in the Men’s doubles category at the 2018 Asian Games.

His sport personality and spirit is synonymous with the brand’s global philosophy of ‘I Move Me’ that focuses on physical and mental fitness to achieve a winning streak. Speaking on his love for the brand, he says:

“I have always been an admirer of ASICS footwear since they focus on technology and innovation for an athlete. Tennis as a sport needs a player to be nimble on their feet and the footwear plays an integral role in enabling us to be better at our game. I’m really looking forward to this association and performing to my best potential,” the Indian Tennis player stated.

“As our endeavor to support more and more athletes in their pursuit for Olympic glory, this is another stellar step towards achieving that. We already have tennis ace Novak Djokovic as our global brand ambassador and with Rohan joining us, we have added yet another star to our illustrious bandwagon of athletes that will be waving the brand flag at Tokyo 2020 next year” Rajat Khurana, Managing Director – ASICS India Pvt. Ltd, said on the association.

ASICS has been instrumental in on-boarding world-class wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik to foray into the wrestling sphere, they even went onto add T. Gopi and Jinson Johnson to their already glittering stable of brand athletes.

