ASM Group of Institutes Introduces AWS Educate Cloud Computing Curricula in MBA/ PGDM in Emerging Technologies

TheASM Group of Institutes has announced that it will adopt cloud computing curricula from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Educate global initiative into its mainstream college syllabus to help develop the next generation of cloud professionals. The cloud computing content from AWS Educate will be offered as part of the Master of Business Administration (MBA)/ Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in Emerging Technologies by the ASM Group of Institutes starting in August, 2020.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved two year MBA/ PGDM is a unique program that enables students to learn cutting edge in-demand skills in emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Big Data, and data science. Today’s managers are expected to understand the big picture and be conversant with the latest trends and technology so that they can go from just managing people to managing technology. Unlike general-purpose management programs, the course is designed to create employable and industry-ready digital managers who are fit for roles like cloud practitioner, cloud associate, data analyst, HR analyst, ML scientist, cloud sales; cloud engineer, networking specialist, database specialist, system administrator, agile developer, project manager, and so on, which are in high demand in the current digital transformation era.

The program gives access to AWS Educate cloud curriculum along with specialized management courses from Harvard Business Publishing and Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMBx), along with interactive virtual classrooms and live sessions by reputed IIM Bangalore faculty.

Eligibility:

● Three/Four years Bachelor’s Degree in IT/ Computer Application/ Computer Science/ Electronics/

Electricals and Telecommunication.

Highlights of the curriculum

● 5 courses in cloud computing based on AWS Educate cloud curriculum, along with corresponding learning pathways and digital badges

● 6 Harvard Business Publishing (HBP) online courses in blended mode

● 2 IIMBx – IIM Bangalore Online courses in blended mode

● Other Technical as well as management courses as per AICTE- All India Counsel of Technical

Education [Statutory body and a National-level council for technical education in India]

On collaborating with AWS, Dr. Sandeep Pachpande,Chairman of ASM group of Institutes said, “Digital Transformation has brought about a rapid change in organizations worldwide creating a huge demand for skilled cloud professionals. To fill this growing demand, ASM is proud to work together with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch India’s first Postgraduate Diploma Program in Management, which integrates AWS Educate cloud curriculum. With this new approach, we will be equipping students with skills in cloud computing required at aglobal platform using real-world tools thus creating industry-ready competent techno-managementprofessionals.”

All students participating in the PGDM in Emerging Technologies by the ASM Group of Institutes will be enrolled in AWS Educate, Amazon’s global initiative to provide students comprehensive resources for building skills in the cloud, and be provided with AWS Promotional Credits to gain real-world, hands-on experience using AWS cloud technology. With a focus on real-world, applied learning experiences, AWS Educate introduces cloud computing technologies driving innovation in fields such as artificial intelligence, voice and facial recognition, gaming, medical advancements, and more. It is an academic gateway for the next generation of IT and cloud professionals.

Supporting this effort is the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), a not-for-profit industry association and the apex body for the technology industry in India. NASSCOM will facilitate greater industry participation by engaging key employers in information technology (IT) and information technology enabled services (ITES) segments in India, to build a talent pipeline equipped with cloud skills.

About ASM Group of Institutes:

• Started in the year 1983, ASM shares a rich legacy of 37 years in the field go Management & IT education, from KG to PhD.

• From one institute in one location at Pune, India, now ASM is based out of two cities, Pune, and Mumbai having 4 management institutes, Two Undergraduate colleges and Two junior colleges.

• The Institutes and colleges are affiliated to prestigious universities like SPPU and Mumbai University.

• ASM shares many firsts by collaborating with leaders on both academic and Industry front, to ensure the students graduating are equipped with the right skills required by the industry.

• The past 37 years has been filled with various achievements. ASM has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards from Economic Times, Philip Kotler foundation, BERG Singapore and many other for having the best industry relevant curriculum, for the best industry integrated program, for placements and many more.

• The 72000+ Alumni based across the globe are a strong network of ASM ambassadors.