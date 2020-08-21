Navigation
Aspirational Bharat sees 120% spike in work productivity on smartphones during COVID-19: TECNO-CMR MICI Survey
Aspirational Bharat sees 120% spike in work productivity on smartphones during COVID-19: TECNO-CMR MICI Survey

A new Mobile Industry Consumer Insights (MICI) Survey, conducted by CyberMedia Research (CMR) in association with TECNO Mobile, has for the first time provided a comprehensive understanding of changing consumer behaviour and smartphone usage patterns in Aspirational Bharat. It revealed that there was a 120% spike in smartphone usage for productivity compared to pre-COVID levels. 

